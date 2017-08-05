William & Mary basketball set to depart for Jamaica

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Following seven practices in Williamsburg, the William & Mary men’s basketball team is set to take off on its international trip to Jamaica on Saturday morning. The program’s seven-day adventure will include three exhibition contests and sightseeing opportunities.

TribeAthletics.com caught up with head coach Tony Shaver prior to the team’s final practice before departing for Jamaica. Check out that interview HERE or by clicking above. View some of the photos from the Tribe’s last week of practice by clicking HERE or via the gallery below.

Stay tuned to TribeAthletics.com and follow Tribe Basketball on social media to stay up on the program’s happening in Jamaica. Follow the men’s basketball program on Twitter (@WMTribeMBB), Facebook (WMTribeMBB), and Instagram (WMTribeMBB).

The NCAA allows programs to make one international trip every four years. The Tribe will take its second international trip after traveling to the Dominican Republic prior to the 2013-14 season. Once in Jamaica, the Tribe will stay at the RIU Ocho Rios Resort, located on the northern coast of Jamaica in Mammee Bay. All three of W&M’s games on the trip will be played in Spanish Town at GC Foster College, which is located an hour south of the resort. The Tribe exhibition contests are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Thursday, Aug. 10. Along with its three games in Jamaica, the Tribe will have a chance to sight see in the area, including a trip Dunn’s River Falls & Park and snorkeling.

Jamaica Game Schedule (subject to change)

Game 1 – Monday, Aug. 7 vs. Jamaica U-21 Select Team – 6 PM

Game 2 – Tuesday, Aug. 8 vs. Jamaica Select Team – 6 PM

Game 3 – Thursday, Aug. 10 vs. Minto 79ers – 7 PM