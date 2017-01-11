William & Mary alum Sean McDermott named head coach of Buffalo Bills
William & Mary alum Sean McDermott named head coach of Buffalo Bills
William & Mary football alum Sean McDermott has been named the Buffalo Bills head coach.
The Tribe football program now boasts two alums as current NFL head coaches, as McDermott (a 1998 grad) joins Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (1995) among the elite group. Both players are former captains and were teammates at W&M during the 1993 and 1994 seasons.
W&M is one of just three schools to have multiple former players currently serving as head coaches in the NFL – Idaho State (Marin Lewis, Bengals; Dirk Koetter; Buccaneers) and Pacific (Hue Jackson, Browns; Pete Carroll, Seahawks).
McDermott recently wrapped up his sixth season as the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator and has developed the unit into one of the NFL’s best during his tenure. Entering the 2016 season, McDermott was the only coordinator in the NFL to field a top-10 defense each of the previous four seasons.
McDermott was a four-year letterwinner for the Tribe who finished his career with 322 tackles in 26 career starts. He graduated from the College in 1998 with a degree in business finance.
