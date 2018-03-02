Wild Wolf Brewing Company to receive Virginia Green Travel Star Green Brewery of the Year award

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Wild Wolf Brewing Company will receive its third award as Virginia Green Brewery of the Year at the 2018 Virginia Green Travel Star awards. The Virginia Green program will recognize 35 Virginia tourism businesses on March 2 for outstanding efforts to protect the environment and support green tourism in Virginia.

“We are proud to receive this award for the third year in a row,” says owner, Mary Wolf. “We work hard to be an environmentally conscious business and look forward to continuously making the world and our community a better place.”

The environmental practices at Wild Wolf Brewing Company reach every aspect of the business: from the brewery, to the restaurant, to the office spaces as well as establishing programs to involve the community. Recycling, composting, and water and energy conservation are the main focal points for sustainability practices throughout the business.

In the brewery, all of the beers that go out in package are canned using recycled aluminum, which are easier to recycle and weigh less- using less fuel to distribute. A feeding program with a local beef farmer is in place to use the spent grain from the brewing process as feed for the cattle. In turn, Wild Wolf Brewing Company purchases the beef for their burgers. In the kitchen, scraps are used in the composting system which yields nutrient rich soil for the herb and vegetable garden. These practices, in addition to many others, ensure that nothing goes to waste at Wild Wolf Brewing Company.

“We hope to inspire businesses to take a look at how they could be improving their own sustainability practices and we look forward to growing our programs in the future,” says Wolf.

About Wild Wolf Brewing Company

Wild Wolf Brewing Company was founded in 2011 by Mary Wolf. Her son, Brew master Danny Wolf, and his team sustainably brew fresh, award-winning craft beers in a variety of styles. Look for six packs of cans and draught offerings throughout Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. The brewery and restaurant, located in Nelson County, VA on the scenic State Rt. 151, is open seven days a week for pints, lunch, and dinner. The expansive grounds enclose a shaded dog-friendly biergarten, koi ponds, and mountain views. Wild Wolf Brewing Company also offers a fully equipped Event Center for special occasions. Find out more at www.wildwolfbeer.com.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories