Pursuit in Augusta County ends in arrest, vehicle fire

A wanted man is in custody, one Augusta County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was struck while in pursuit, and another went up in flames, after a wild ride through the county on Tuesday.

Zachary E. Talley, 23, remains hospitalized after the chase, which was initiated around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Laurel Hill Road in Augusta County.

Talley, wanted on four outstanding warrants, fled with a passenger after being approached by a sheriff’s deputy, striking a law enforcement vehicle on Spring Hill Road, then striking several other vehicles before coming to a stop on Limestone Road.

There, Talley fled the scene on foot, as the unnamed passenger surrendered, and warned deputies that Talley was armed.

An Augusta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was deployed and quickly located Talley in a wooded area. Deputies gave Talley multiple commands to show his hands, but he refused to do so. As deputies attempted to take Talley into custody, he actively resisted.

Talley claimed to be armed and threatened bodily harm to those attempting to take him into custody. A Taser was deployed, but Talley continued to resist.

Talley, who is suspected to have ingested narcotics, went unresponsive, and rescue was summoned. He was transported to Augusta Health for treatment.

As of this writing, he is still hospitalized.

A loaded firearm, suspected narcotics, jewelry, and a ski mask were found inside his car.

One of the pursuing deputies parked adjacent to Talley’s vehicle and caught fire. It is believed to have started when dry grass contacted the under carriage of the cruiser. Efforts to extinguish the fire were made by deputies, before the fire fully engulfed the cruiser.

No injuries were reported by the deputy whose vehicle was struck, nor were there any injuries to the deputy whose vehicle burned. One deputy was treated and released for an injury to his hand that he sustained while taking Talley into custody.

Talley’s passenger was released at the scene.

