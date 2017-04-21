What’s an affiliate program? Ways to trade without an initial investment

Is it possible to earn money without investing into the international Forex market? At first glance, such an idea seems absolutely hopeless. People who are unfamiliar with the basics of exchange trading think something along the lines of: “If this is a market, then I have to buy a thing (in this case, a currency) cheaply, and then sell it.” It turns out that initial investment is mandatory.

As for professional traders, they know that the successful and profitable work on Forex is quite real. Almost everyone can make money here without preliminary investments. Here are the most common and effective ways to earn money on forex online without any starting capital.

Affiliate Program

This method is especially relevant for owners of their own Internet websites, such as blogs or financial forums. It goes like this: the partner accrues to the user a certain percentage for the trade done by a new client. The trader is considered to be the one, who went to the broker’s site using a link placed by the partner, who registered and opened a real trading account.

The main advantage of this method is that the partner receives a reward from the broker regardless of the loss or profitability of the transactions made by the new client. The amount of income depends on the size of the traded lot.

Registration and Posting of Publications

This method is suitable for any Internet user. Most often, the administration of the forum pays a certain sum of money for each message or article posted on the forum pages. It should be noted that this payment is small, but you can earn a good start-up deposit for subsequent trading on a real trading account. The forums often contain useful information about upcoming Forex contests and brokers’ actions, as well as various useful examples of trading on the market, which is an additional advantage for beginners or future traders.

No Deposit Bonus

Today, many brokers offer traders some amount of virtual money for their deposit, the so-called no deposit bonus for registration on their website. Of course, it is impossible to withdraw this not very real money from the system. However, it is quite real to work in the foreign exchange market with the help of this amount, and most importantly – to earn more. The funds that exceed the bonus amount can be withdrawn from the system and cashed at any time.

Forex Contests

It’s one more way to earn on Forex without a prior investment of your own money. Its principle is as follows: a trader trades in a demo account, earns (virtual money) more than the other contestants, wins the contest and receives a real cash reward for the prize. Note that prizes are often small in such Forex contests. But this option of obtaining additional income is also quite interesting due to gaining trading experience and working out the psychology of trading.

If you want to trade on Forex, always remember that you can do so without any sort of initial investment!