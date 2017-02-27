Weights, measures inspection protects Virginia consumers, businesses

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

One of the oldest functions of government in the Commonwealth is ensuring accurate measurement of products offered for sale.

Consumers expect precise measurements when buying products such as meat, vegetables and gasoline. To recognize the importance of this work, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) joins the National Conference on Weights and Measures to observe National Weights and Measures Week March 1-7. This week commemorates the anniversary of John Adams’ signing of the first weights and measures law on March 2, 1799, which required that each state receive a set of weights and measures standards.

The VDACS Office of Weights and Measures is responsible for the inspection of all commercially used weighing and measuring equipment in the Commonwealth. This office administers the state’s laws and regulations designed to maintain the integrity of transactions between buyers and sellers and prevent unfair competition in the marketplace.

Inspectors in the Office of Weights and Measures use highly accurate field standards and equipment to test commercial scales, meters and scanning equipment, and check the weight of packaged products. Inspectors are also responsible for testing the accuracy of fuel pumps and sampling of motor fuels. The office licenses individuals who certify the accuracy of weight tickets. In addition to its main office in Richmond, the Office of Weights and Measures operates three field offices and a metrology laboratory.

Here are just some of this office’s activities during fiscal year 2016:

Conducted more than 9,500 calibrations of standards of mass and volume, and police radar tuning forks.

Conducted more than 70,000 tests of weighing and measuring equipment and rejected more than 16,000 for inaccuracies.

Collected and tested nearly 4,500 samples of motor fuels to verify octane ratings, percentage of ethanol and check for the presence of water in the fuel.

Conducted nearly 70,000 point-of-sale inspections to verify the accuracy of store check-out scanners.

Verified the accurate weighing of more than 21,000 store-wrapped packaged items.

Investigated nearly 500 consumer complaints.