Weather forecast forces changes to UVA baseball fall schedule
Because of a forecast for inclement weather Sunday, the schedule for Games 4 and 5 of the UVA baseball Orange and Blue World Series has been adjusted. The teams now will play Game 4 at 4 p.m. Saturday in place of the originally-scheduled Sunday contest. Game 5 will be played at 3:30 p.m. Monday, rather than on Tuesday.
Admission is free.
Free parking is available in the University Hall lot. Because of ongoing construction at Davenport Field, fans must enter the complex through the main gate at Davenport Field/Klöckner Stadium and use the entry point to Davenport Field along the third-base line. Concessions also will be available.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Updated 2017 Orange & Blue World Series Schedule
Game 1 — Orange 3, Blue 2
Game 2 — Orange 5, Blue 4
Game 3 — Friday, Oct. 27 — 6 p.m.
—
Game 4 — Saturday, Oct. 28 — 4 p.m.
Game 5 — Monday, Oct. 30 — 3:30 p.m.
Game 6 — Friday, Nov. 3 — 6 p.m.
—-
Game 7 — Sunday, Nov. 5 — 1 p.m.
Discussion