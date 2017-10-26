Weather forecast forces changes to UVA baseball fall schedule

Because of a forecast for inclement weather Sunday, the schedule for Games 4 and 5 of the UVA baseball Orange and Blue World Series has been adjusted. The teams now will play Game 4 at 4 p.m. Saturday in place of the originally-scheduled Sunday contest. Game 5 will be played at 3:30 p.m. Monday, rather than on Tuesday.

Admission is free.

Free parking is available in the University Hall lot. Because of ongoing construction at Davenport Field, fans must enter the complex through the main gate at Davenport Field/Klöckner Stadium and use the entry point to Davenport Field along the third-base line. Concessions also will be available.

Updated 2017 Orange & Blue World Series Schedule

Game 1 — Orange 3, Blue 2

Game 2 — Orange 5, Blue 4

Game 3 — Friday, Oct. 27 — 6 p.m.

—

Game 4 — Saturday, Oct. 28 — 4 p.m.

Game 5 — Monday, Oct. 30 — 3:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Friday, Nov. 3 — 6 p.m.

—-

Game 7 — Sunday, Nov. 5 — 1 p.m.