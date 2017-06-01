Ways to make your casino bankroll stretch further

While the casino always has the house edge, players at a casino are generally hoping for that big payout that will make all the bets they place worthwhile. Of course, there is also the thrill of playing against the house with the chance of losing and the risk involved, which increases the excitement for many players. Even a decade ago, Forbes looked at the trend of gambling in the US and the large number of visitors to the country who placed some form of wager. The article in Forbes recommended placing “fewer, smarter and larger bets” as a strategy for reducing your risk and increasing your returns. Here we will look at other ways to make your bankroll stretch further and increase your chance of winning.

Set a Specific Bankroll

This may sound like common sense, but when you are in the thick of playing, it is a vital rule that can be overlooked. Only deposit what you can afford to lose. This means that you will never play with your rent money or grocery money, reducing the chance of stressful losses and emotional play. While setting aside money to play with, make sure you set limits to prevent you chasing losses and to give you a chance to come back and play another day.

Pick Games with a Higher Chance of Winning

Every game in a casino has a house edge – that is, the house advantage. However, each game is different and some have a much higher house edge than others. It is worthwhile to pick a game with a low house edge, that gives you a better chance of winning, although, as explained by BusinessInsider, the “math behind the house advantage isn’t realized through a half hour session, but through thousands of games.” Despite this, it is worthwhile to be aware of the difference in the house edge between games. For example, American roulette has a house edge of 5.3%, while blackjack played with basic strategy can have a house edge as low as 0.5%; keno averages a house edge of 27%, while slots have a house edge that typically ranges from 5-10%. If the game you choose is a game of skill, you are able to practice in the fun mode of the casino until you have mastered the strategy for the game, which will further reduce the house edge.

Pick a Game to Suit Your Bankroll

Online casinos such as InstaCasino offer a wide range of games giving players plenty of choices when it comes to game type and style. In addition, you can find games with all sorts of different betting ranges and this means there will be games to suit players with all sizes of bankrolls. It is important to choose a game that works for your bankroll and will allow you to continue playing. For example, if you have a bankroll of $50, playing at a $10 blackjack table will not allow you to continue playing for long. With that size bankroll, it would be more worthwhile to play at a $1 blackjack table. If you’re looking for a rule of thumb you can aim for a bankroll of 20 to 30 times the minimum bet at a table game or the maximum bet on a slots game.

Understand the Rules of the Game

Understanding the rules of the game you choose to play can go a long way in helping you to stretch your bankroll. Play in the free mode of the casino until you get the hang of the game so you don’t use up your bankroll learning the rules. If you’re playing a progressive slot or table game, make sure you understand how to be eligible for the progressive jackpot so you have a chance of winning it.

Knowing how to manage your bankroll can help you keep on playing for longer and give you more chances to come out a winner. Follow these tips when playing at your online casino of choice.