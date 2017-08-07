Waynesboro YMCA raising money for new pool steps
Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 12:33 pm
The Waynesboro YMCA needs your help to replace the aging steps used in the Y pool.
The $3,500 campaign already has a $1,000 head start thanks to an anonymous donor, according to Y aquatics director Jennifer Ford.
The rest will come from an innovative fundraiser featuring 70 cards with dollar values ranging from $1 to $70.
“If we have 70 people each taking one card, we will have raised $2,485,” Ford said.
The cards are located on the wall above the east side of the pool. People interested in contributing can take a card from the display or just call in a donation or make a donation at the front desk.
You can reach the front desk at the YMCA by phone at (540) 943-9622.
