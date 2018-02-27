Waynesboro YMCA offers free Spring Sports Sampler Weekend
The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a free Spring Sports Sampler Weekend on April 28-29 to encourage all children to be physically active.
Children ages 3 to 12 can participate in up to three 45-minute clinics including soccer, volleyball, basketball, and flag football to sample what the YMCA has to offer this fall.
Sports available to try for free include:
- Baseball/T-ball
- Basketball
- Flag Football
- Tiny Tots Soccer (designed for ages 3-4)
- Volleyball
Each showcase is held as an approximately 45-minute session specific to a single sport, and attendees can participate in up to three showcases, as availability allows.
Details
Dates: April 28-29
Registration Begins: March 6
Registration Deadline: April 26
Fees: Free
Ages: 3-12
Time: 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Saturday 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday
More info: Contact Waynesboro YMCA Sports Director Melvin Garrison at ymcasports@lumos.net.
