Waynesboro YMCA offers free Spring Sports Sampler Weekend

Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 9:22 am

waynesboro ymcaThe Waynesboro YMCA is offering a free Spring Sports Sampler Weekend on April 28-29 to encourage all children to be physically active.

Children ages 3 to 12 can participate in up to three 45-minute clinics including soccer, volleyball, basketball, and flag football to sample what the YMCA has to offer this fall.

Sports available to try for free include:

  • Baseball/T-ball
  • Basketball
  • Flag Football
  • Tiny Tots Soccer (designed for ages 3-4)
  • Volleyball

Each showcase is held as an approximately 45-minute session specific to a single sport, and attendees can participate in up to three showcases, as availability allows.

Details

Dates: April 28-29

Registration Begins: March 6

Registration Deadline:  April 26

Fees: Free

Ages: 3-12

Time: 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Saturday 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday

More info: Contact Waynesboro YMCA Sports Director Melvin Garrison at ymcasports@lumos.net.



