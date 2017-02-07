Waynesboro YMCA issues Group Fitness Challenge: Are you up for it?

The Waynesboro YMCA is hosting a Group Fitness Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The two and a half hour challenge will give participants the opportunity to sample a variety of our group fitness classes including:

TRX Suspension Training

Interval Burn

Barre

Zumba

Yoga

Can you survive the entire sampler? Medals will be give to anyone willing to participate from start to finish.

Details: Group Fitness Challenge

Free for members

Free if you come with a member

Free if you are doing the Mad Anthony Mud Run

Free for City of Waynesboro employees

$10 coming in off the street