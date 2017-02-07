Waynesboro YMCA issues Group Fitness Challenge: Are you up for it?
Published Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 3:41 pm
The Waynesboro YMCA is hosting a Group Fitness Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The two and a half hour challenge will give participants the opportunity to sample a variety of our group fitness classes including:
- TRX Suspension Training
- Interval Burn
- Barre
- Zumba
- Yoga
Can you survive the entire sampler? Medals will be give to anyone willing to participate from start to finish.
Details: Group Fitness Challenge
- Free for members
- Free if you come with a member
- Free if you are doing the Mad Anthony Mud Run
- Free for City of Waynesboro employees
- $10 coming in off the street
