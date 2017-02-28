 jump to example.com

Waynesboro YMCA hosting March Madness Weight Loss Challenge

Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 9:47 am

march madnessMarch Madness is coming to the Waynesboro YMCA. The Y is hosting a March Madness Weight Loss Challenge that tips off on Wednesday, March 1.

The details:

  • $20 to participate
  • Weigh in and get your BMI on or before March 1 (before or after a group fitness class)
  • Join a private Facebook group to get informative weekly emails to help you meet your goals
  • 1 male/1 female winner split the cash pool

Learn more online: WaynesboroYMCA.com.

