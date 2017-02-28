Waynesboro YMCA hosting March Madness Weight Loss Challenge

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

March Madness is coming to the Waynesboro YMCA. The Y is hosting a March Madness Weight Loss Challenge that tips off on Wednesday, March 1.

The details:

$20 to participate

Weigh in and get your BMI on or before March 1 (before or after a group fitness class)

Join a private Facebook group to get informative weekly emails to help you meet your goals

1 male/1 female winner split the cash pool

Learn more online: WaynesboroYMCA.com.