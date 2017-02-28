Waynesboro YMCA hosting March Madness Weight Loss Challenge
March Madness is coming to the Waynesboro YMCA. The Y is hosting a March Madness Weight Loss Challenge that tips off on Wednesday, March 1.
The details:
- $20 to participate
- Weigh in and get your BMI on or before March 1 (before or after a group fitness class)
- Join a private Facebook group to get informative weekly emails to help you meet your goals
- 1 male/1 female winner split the cash pool
Learn more online: WaynesboroYMCA.com.
