Waynesboro YMCA hosting healthy New Year’s event tonight

The Waynesboro YMCA is hosting New Year’s Revolution – a fitness event beginning at 9 p.m. and running, literally, into the New Year.

Enjoy group fitness classes, pickleball, basketball, pool, cardio and weights. Countdown on TV screens, music and more.

Midnight glow run for fun on the Greenway.

Free to the public.

No one under 12 without an adult admitted.