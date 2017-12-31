Waynesboro YMCA hosting healthy New Year’s event tonight
The Waynesboro YMCA is hosting New Year’s Revolution – a fitness event beginning at 9 p.m. and running, literally, into the New Year.
Enjoy group fitness classes, pickleball, basketball, pool, cardio and weights. Countdown on TV screens, music and more.
Midnight glow run for fun on the Greenway.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.
Free to the public.
No one under 12 without an adult admitted.
Discussion