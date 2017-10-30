Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018
The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018.
The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool and winding through the streets of Waynesboro into Augusta County before finishing back in the River City.
Funds generated by the event will support the Cid Fund. Cid Scallet was a tireless advocate for youth and families served by the YMCA. Monies in his fund cover scholarships for those that normally could not afford YMCA membership or childcare programming.
The Waynesboro Family YMCA has been serving the region for over 60 years with a focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Tri for the Y Details
- Sprint Triathlon: 400m swim, 15.5 mile bike, 3.1 mile run
- Sprint Duathlon: 1 mile run, 15.5 mile bike, 3.1 mile run
- Aquabike: 400m swim, 15.5 mile bike
Discussion