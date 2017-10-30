Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018

The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018.

The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool and winding through the streets of Waynesboro into Augusta County before finishing back in the River City.

Funds generated by the event will support the Cid Fund. Cid Scallet was a tireless advocate for youth and families served by the YMCA. Monies in his fund cover scholarships for those that normally could not afford YMCA membership or childcare programming.

The Waynesboro Family YMCA has been serving the region for over 60 years with a focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Register now: click here.

Tri for the Y Details

Sprint Triathlon: 400m swim, 15.5 mile bike, 3.1 mile run

Sprint Duathlon: 1 mile run, 15.5 mile bike, 3.1 mile run

Aquabike: 400m swim, 15.5 mile bike

