Waynesboro women arrested, charged for sexual relationship with minor

Published Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 3:22 pm

waynesboroThe Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city woman Monday on two charges for engaging in a months-long sexual relationship with female minor.

Alysha Nichole Harlow, 20 years old, face a felony, taking indecent liberties with a child, and a misdemeanor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The relationship began in early June.

On Sept. 12, Child Protective Services referred a complaint to the Police Department alleging that Harlow was in a consensual sexual relationship with a teenage Waynesboro girl.  Detectives interviewed the victim and her family and determined the allegations were founded.  In addition to the sexual relationship, Harlow is accused of giving the girl marijuana and smoking it with her.

Harlow surrendered herself at the Police Department on Oct. 9, and was ordered held without bond.  After her first court appearance in Waynesboro Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court,

Harlow was released on a personal recognizance bond.

 

Discussion
  • Jas Calhoun

    I hate to be the one to point out that this was one woman, not one women. I know. Deadlines are tough.

 
