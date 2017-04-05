Waynesboro woman charged in school disturbance
Published Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017, 9:44 am
Waynesboro woman charged in school disturbance
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city woman for causing a disturbance yesterday morning at a city elementary school.
Michelle Cash Hill, 30, faces one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. This incident is the fifth occurrence that the Police Department has brought a charge against a parent for criminally disruptive behavior in a city school or at a bus stop since school began last August.
On Tuesday at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to Wenonah Elementary School, 125 North Bayard Avenue, for a report of an irate woman who was in the school’s main office cursing the staff. There were students arriving for school at the time and witnessed Hill’s behavior. By the time officers arrived, she had left the school property. Hill, who is parent of a two Wenonah students, was upset about a clinic issue regarding one of her children.
A school resource officer obtained the disorderly conduct charge against Hill and arrested her yesterday afternoon at her house. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
