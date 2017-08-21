Waynesboro Tree Workshop scheduled for Sept. 15

“Reveling in the Magnificence of Trees” is the theme for the 22nd annual Waynesboro Tree Workshop, which will take place Sept. 15 from 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day-long workshop features two tracks (lecture and ArborMaster): one for people working in municipalities, government agencies, private industry and interested citizens, and a second track for tree climbers, groundsmen and anyone interested in the production side of tree work.

The lecture track, featuring speakers from across the USA, takes place at the Best Western Inn and Conference Center in Waynesboro in the morning and at Ridgeview Park in the afternoon. Sessions include: Weird Things in the Woods; Tree Risk Assessment using TRAQ; Senior Tree Care; Potential Uses/Values/Challenges Using Drones, and Which/Why/How Trees Matter.

The ArborMaster track, which takes place all day at Ridgeview Park, will focus on climbing, rigging and chainsaw handling in the morning, and working safely and effectively in bucket truck and crane-assisted jobs during the afternoon.

The fee to attend, which includes lunch and refreshments, is $85 for general registration, $75 for government or non-profit registration and $55 for students, Tree Stewards, Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists. All registrations after Sept. 1, 2017 are $100.

To register, go to events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=nzdak9dab&oeidk=a07eed3it66a9777524

For more information, contact Trees Virginia at becky.woodson@dof.virginia.gov.