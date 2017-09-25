Waynesboro teen totals stolen car
Published Monday, Sep. 25, 2017, 6:49 pm
Front Page » Events » Waynesboro teen totals stolen car
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
A 16-year-old Waynesboro boy suffered minor injuries after crashing a stolen car downtown on Monday.
Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North Wayne Avenue and Lumos Plazza at approximately 12:35 p.m. Monday. While en route, additional information was relayed that the vehicle involved had just been stolen from an employee at Micha’s Coffee. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle that had crashed into a tree and city sign pole at the intersection, unattended.
Witnesses told officers that the male driver had fled the scene but nearly simultaneously he was captured by a citizen as he ran west on West Main Street in the 500 block. Officers took custody of the individual, a 16-year-old Waynesboro boy, and subsequently transported him to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries.
The juvenile was released to the custody of his parents and any charges relating to the incident will be determined upon consultation with Waynesboro Juvenile Domestic Relations Court Services and The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
The vehicle, a 2007 Honda, is a total loss, and damages to a stop sign and pole owned by the city are estimated at $100.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion