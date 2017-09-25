Waynesboro teen totals stolen car

A 16-year-old Waynesboro boy suffered minor injuries after crashing a stolen car downtown on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North Wayne Avenue and Lumos Plazza at approximately 12:35 p.m. Monday. While en route, additional information was relayed that the vehicle involved had just been stolen from an employee at Micha’s Coffee. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle that had crashed into a tree and city sign pole at the intersection, unattended.

Witnesses told officers that the male driver had fled the scene but nearly simultaneously he was captured by a citizen as he ran west on West Main Street in the 500 block. Officers took custody of the individual, a 16-year-old Waynesboro boy, and subsequently transported him to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries.

The juvenile was released to the custody of his parents and any charges relating to the incident will be determined upon consultation with Waynesboro Juvenile Domestic Relations Court Services and The Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The vehicle, a 2007 Honda, is a total loss, and damages to a stop sign and pole owned by the city are estimated at $100.