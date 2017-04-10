Waynesboro teen charged with Facebook threats

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

A Waynesboro teen has been charged for making Facebook threats at two middle-schoolers.

Justin Lee Hevener, 18, of Waynesboro, is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail on a pair of felony charges related to the threats.

The Waynesboro Police Department received complaints from two families yesterday that Hevener had threatened their children via Facebook. Officers reviewed messages received by the two young teenage girls that included threats to do bodily harm as well as placing an explosive device in a classroom at a school.

Both girls attend Kate Collins Middle School, and school authorities were notified of the incident.

Investigators identified the suspect and additional investigation led to his arrest yesterday afternoon.

Investigators found no weapons or explosives during the course of the investigation and have no reason to believe that any attempt was being made in furtherance of the threats.