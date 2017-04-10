Waynesboro teen charged with Facebook threats
Published Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, 1:15 pm
Front Page » Events » Waynesboro teen charged with Facebook threats
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
A Waynesboro teen has been charged for making Facebook threats at two middle-schoolers.
Justin Lee Hevener, 18, of Waynesboro, is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail on a pair of felony charges related to the threats.
The Waynesboro Police Department received complaints from two families yesterday that Hevener had threatened their children via Facebook. Officers reviewed messages received by the two young teenage girls that included threats to do bodily harm as well as placing an explosive device in a classroom at a school.
Both girls attend Kate Collins Middle School, and school authorities were notified of the incident.
Investigators identified the suspect and additional investigation led to his arrest yesterday afternoon.
Investigators found no weapons or explosives during the course of the investigation and have no reason to believe that any attempt was being made in furtherance of the threats.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion