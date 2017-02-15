Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store
Published Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 5:55 pm
Front Page » Events » Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store
The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.
Recognizing the emergence of quality thrift stores in the area and the changing needs in our community, the organization has begun the process of reaching out to other non-profits to potentially partner in new or combined efforts to meet human and social needs.
“The Army is very grateful to the community for the many years of support of the store,” Capt. Jason Perdieu said.
During the month of March, the Family Store will hold special sales to reduce inventory. In the meantime, the Salvation Army Advisory Board is reaching out to community leaders and service agencies to determine community needs and to explore possible combined programs that will maximize the efforts and resources of the area. The board is asking for input from any agency or citizen who has a suggested partnership for use of the Arch Avenue facilities.
The Salvation Army has served Waynesboro and East Augusta County since 1936. The organization will continue to provide emergency social services, special seasonal assistance, as well as year-round youth programs. The Salvation Army will also strive to further develop the Pathway of Hope program that partners with selected families to break the cycle of poverty and become financially secure.
