Waynesboro residential burglaries may be linked

The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that occurred yesterday in the 700 block of Locust Avenue during daylight hours.

The resident returned home at approximately 3:30 p.m. to find that her home had been forcibly entered and multiple items of jewelry valued at over $9,000 had been stolen.

This follows three other cases fitting the same pattern which remain under investigation and may be linked. On August 22, September 7, and September 26, homes were forcibly entered during daylight hours on Country Lodge Road, Locust Avenue, and Westminster Drive, respectively.

These previous crimes netted the perpetrators over $10,000 in jewelry collectively, and are similar due to time of occurrence, items targeted, and forced entry.

Police are requesting anyone with information about this crime or persons responsible to contact 540-942-6543 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $1000.00 for information leading to an arrest and callers do not have to give their name.