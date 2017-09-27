 jump to example.com

Waynesboro Public Schools to celebrate Walk to School Week Oct. 2-6

Published Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2017, 7:07 pm

 

Waynesboro Public Schools will be celebrating Walk to School Week the week of Oct. 2-6 as students, parents, teachers and community volunteers walk to school to emphasize the importance of creating safe routes to school, increasing physical activity among children, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and their community.

waynesboroThe event has been organized by a broad partnership that includes Waynesboro Public Schools, Augusta Health, the Office on Youth, the Waynesboro YMCA, and the City of Waynesboro and its Planning Department, Police Department, Fire Department, Parks and Recreation Department School Board and City Council.

Each day of the week, students from a specific school will be dropped at specific sites by their buses, then continue the journey to school, walking as a group.

 

Details

Day of the Week School Bus Drop Off
Monday, October 2 Berkeley Glenn Waynesboro YMCA
Tuesday, October 3 Kate Collins Middle School Wayne Hills United Methodist Church
Wednesday, October 4 Wenonah Behind Wayne Lanes
Thursday, October 5 Westwood Hills Ridgeview Park (lot closest to playground)
Friday, October 6 William Perry Food Lion Parking Lot
 
