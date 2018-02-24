Waynesboro Public Library to host local authors
The Waynesboro Public Library will host more than thirty authors during Author Fest on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is the fourth year of the free annual event that showcases local authors who will be meeting the public and selling and signing books.
The participating authors write in a wide range of genres, including romance, mystery, thriller, horror, nonfiction, Christian fiction, fantasy, poetry, science fiction, historical fiction, young adult and children’s.
Adult services librarian Rebecca Lamb says, “Author Fest is the library’s way of supporting local writers, from those who are already successful to those who have just published their first book. This is also a great opportunity for the public to meet authors and learn about writing and publishing a book.”
The Waynesboro Public Library is located at 600 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, VA. For additional information, call 540-942-6746 or go to www.WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org.
Participating authors
- Patsy Asuncion – poetry
- Alden Bigelow – fiction and historical fiction
- Caroline Brae – poetry
- Mollie Cox Bryan – cozy mystery
- Dale W. Diacont – history
- P.A. Duncan – espionage and historical fiction
- Pamela Evens – nonfiction
- Gare Galbraith – comic mystery
- Allison K. Garcia – Latino Christian fiction
- Jenna Harte – romance and mystery
- Christine Maria Jahn – Christian children’s
- Taryn Noelle Kloeden – young adult fantasy
- Margaret Locke – paranormal and Regency romance
- Linda H. Miller – children’s
- Ginger Moran – fiction and creative nonfiction
- Marga Odahowski – personal development
- Carolyn O’Neal – young adult and children’s
- Kay Pfaltz – literary fiction and memoir
- Elle Powers – romance and paranormal fiction
- Rita M. Reynolds – inspirational and philosophy
- M.R. Robinson – children’s
- Susan Schwartz – horror and thriller
- Leona Sevick – poetry
- Tamara Shoemaker – romantic fantasy and young adult fantasy
- David Simms – thriller and young adult
- Lynn Thorne – narrative nonfiction
- J. Elizabeth Vincent – speculative fiction and fantasy
- Michael Whetzel – adventure, science fiction and horror
- Amelia L. Williams – poetry and photography
- William R.D. Wood — science fiction and horror
