Waynesboro Public Library to host local authors

The Waynesboro Public Library will host more than thirty authors during Author Fest on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is the fourth year of the free annual event that showcases local authors who will be meeting the public and selling and signing books.

The participating authors write in a wide range of genres, including romance, mystery, thriller, horror, nonfiction, Christian fiction, fantasy, poetry, science fiction, historical fiction, young adult and children’s.

Adult services librarian Rebecca Lamb says, “Author Fest is the library’s way of supporting local writers, from those who are already successful to those who have just published their first book. This is also a great opportunity for the public to meet authors and learn about writing and publishing a book.”

The Waynesboro Public Library is located at 600 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, VA. For additional information, call 540-942-6746 or go to www.WaynesboroPublicLibrary.org.

Participating authors

Patsy Asuncion – poetry

Alden Bigelow – fiction and historical fiction

Caroline Brae – poetry

Mollie Cox Bryan – cozy mystery

Dale W. Diacont – history

P.A. Duncan – espionage and historical fiction

Pamela Evens – nonfiction

Gare Galbraith – comic mystery

Allison K. Garcia – Latino Christian fiction

Jenna Harte – romance and mystery

Christine Maria Jahn – Christian children’s

Taryn Noelle Kloeden – young adult fantasy

Margaret Locke – paranormal and Regency romance

Linda H. Miller – children’s

Ginger Moran – fiction and creative nonfiction

Marga Odahowski – personal development

Carolyn O’Neal – young adult and children’s

Kay Pfaltz – literary fiction and memoir

Elle Powers – romance and paranormal fiction

Rita M. Reynolds – inspirational and philosophy

M.R. Robinson – children’s

Susan Schwartz – horror and thriller

Leona Sevick – poetry

Tamara Shoemaker – romantic fantasy and young adult fantasy

David Simms – thriller and young adult

Lynn Thorne – narrative nonfiction

J. Elizabeth Vincent – speculative fiction and fantasy

Michael Whetzel – adventure, science fiction and horror

Amelia L. Williams – poetry and photography

William R.D. Wood — science fiction and horror





