Waynesboro Public Library Events Calendar: January 2018

Events calendar for the Waynesboro Public Library for the month of January 2018.

Events

WPL will be closed January 1 – in observance of New Year’s Day.

WPL will be closed January 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 1 – January 30 – Children’s Winter Reading Program- Track your reading through January to win a hot cocoa kit. Sign up at the circulation desk.

Thursday, January 11, 4:00 p.m. – Book Club. Read a novel, then meet with others to discuss. Ask at the circulation desk for the book-of-the-month.

Friday, January 12, 6:30 p.m. – Friday Night at the Movies features Lost city of Z. A true-life drama, centering on British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s. Free popcorn and soda provided.

Tuesday, January 16, 11:00 a.m. – E-books with Kindle fire Tablets. Advance registration required.

Thursday, January 17, 7 p.m. – Library Brewery Trivia. Come to Redbeard Brewing Company for an evening of craft beer and trivia fun hosted by your favorite librarians! Teams can consist of 6 adults. Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners. Ages 21 & up. Register at the Staunton Public Library reference desk, or call 540-332-3902; space is limited to 50 participants.

Friday, January 19, 11:00 am – Intro to Excel. Advance registration required.

Friday, January 26, 6:30 p.m. – Friday Night at the Movies features Wonder Woman. When an Allied pilot crashes on the secluded island of Themyscira and tells of war in the outside world, Amazon warrior princess Diana leaves her home to fight evil and becomes Wonder Woman in the process. Free popcorn and soda provided.

Thursday, January 31, 11:00 a.m. – Apple Devices. An introduction to iPads and iPhones. How to operate them and how to download apps. Advance registration required.

Weekly

Monday

9:30 a.m. – Swing and Sway. This music and movement class is just the thing you need to get started in the morning. No stories, just song and dance. Ages 0-6.

10:00 am-12:00 p.m. – Chat & Play. Chat and Play provides interactive play for your little one and conversation for you. Open to children ages 0-3 and their caregivers.

4:00 p.m. – WPL Knitters. Bring your materials and socialize with other knitters.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. – Story Night & Happy Tales. A story, a bedtime snack, and a chance to practice those reading skills with friendly, attentive therapy dogs from Positive Paws.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m. – Mother Goose Time. Mother Goose is an interactive program featuring songs, fingerplays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age two and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m. – Story Time. Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages two through five accompanied by an adult.

Thursday

9:30 a.m. – Mother Goose Time. Mother Goose Time is an interactive program featuring songs, finger-plays, books, movements, and nursery rhymes for children from birth through age two and their caregivers.

10:30 a.m. – Story Time. Story Time features books, stories, songs, puppets, flannel board activities, and crafts for children ages two through five accompanied by an adult.

4:00 p.m. – MasterMinds. Full STEAM ahead! Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math are the waves of the future. Children K-5 are invited to take part in fun experiments and interactive lessons. Activities will vary but fun is guaranteed.

4:00 p.m. – Junior MasterMinds. Junior Masterminds is perfect for preschoolers who want to go full STEAM ahead. It is focused mainly on building, with a scientific flair. If you are too young for MasterMinds (K+) this program is for you.