Waynesboro Police seek witnesses to Saturday crash

Published Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017, 5:22 pm

On Saturday September 9th at approximately 1206 a.m., the Waynesboro Police Department, Waynesboro Fire Department and the Waynesboro First Aid Crew responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of West Main Street and Vedette Avenue.

waynesboro crashThe crash remains under investigation but preliminary information shows the vehicle was heading eastbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The two occupants of the vehicle, an adult and juvenile, were transported to UVA for serious injuries.

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for any witnesses to the crash that were on scene but did not get to speak to an officer to please contact Officer R. Dean at (540)-942- 6675.

