 jump to example.com

Waynesboro Police seek public help ID’g shoplifting suspect

Published Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2017, 3:44 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify an individual involved in stealing from a city convenience store and threatening the cashier.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Wednesday, August 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the suspect entered 7-Eleven, 1103 Ivy Street, with another suspect and walked around the store appearing to shop.  He put some merchandise in his pockets and started to leave the store.

A store employee attempted to stop him but the suspect threatened the employee with a weapon he purported to have with him. However no weapon was ever displayed.  The merchandise is valued at just under $20.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early to late 20s, tall, with facial hair on his chin and a mustache.

Images from the store’s surveillance system are attached. The suspect is wearing a white tee and has on a gray baseball cap.

If anyone has information as to the location of these individuals, please call Officer P Scott with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 241-5764 or call Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017. Anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest of the offender can receive a cash reward.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
‘Glee’ alums Derik Nelson & Family to appear at Wayne Theatre on Sept. 15
One dead in accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
AAA: Gas prices continue to increase post-Harvey
Antibiotics found to weaken body’s ability to fight off disease
Ken Farmer from ‘Antiques Roadshow’ headlines event at Wayne Theatre
I’m Listening: Entercom announces campaign for mental health, suicide prevention
Where the Mountains Meet the Sky: New exhibit opens at Wayne Theatre
McAuliffe statement on President Trump’s DACA announcement
Sen. Warner on President Trump decision to end DACA
ACC announces football players of the week
Tim Kaine on Trump decision to end DACA
UVA athletics director Craig Littlepage announces retirement
Waynesboro SMAC stars making waves in college pools
Top things to mind when you’re choosing your water fountain
Virginia ginseng harvest season runs through Dec. 31
Virginia first state to adopt NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 