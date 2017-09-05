Waynesboro Police seek public help ID’g shoplifting suspect

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify an individual involved in stealing from a city convenience store and threatening the cashier.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Wednesday, August 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the suspect entered 7-Eleven, 1103 Ivy Street, with another suspect and walked around the store appearing to shop. He put some merchandise in his pockets and started to leave the store.

A store employee attempted to stop him but the suspect threatened the employee with a weapon he purported to have with him. However no weapon was ever displayed. The merchandise is valued at just under $20.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early to late 20s, tall, with facial hair on his chin and a mustache.

Images from the store’s surveillance system are attached. The suspect is wearing a white tee and has on a gray baseball cap.

If anyone has information as to the location of these individuals, please call Officer P Scott with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 241-5764 or call Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017. Anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest of the offender can receive a cash reward.