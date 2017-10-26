Waynesboro Police seek public help ID’g counterfeiting suspect

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify an individual involved in passing counterfeit $20 bills at a local convenience store earlier in the year.

Just after midnight on Jan. 7, 2017 , the suspect entered the 7-Eleven store, 2001 Rosser Avenue, with another individual. Both men (a white male and a black male) approached the register and used counterfeit $20 bills to buy a VISA debit card valued at several hundred dollars.

After receiving the card, the suspects left the store. Store employees did not notice the bills were counterfeit until later in the morning.

The investigating officer has already identified the black male. However, assistance is needed to identify the white male.

The unidentified suspect is described as a stocky built white male, in his early to mid-twenties with tattoos on both forearms.

If anyone has information as to the identification of this individual, please call Officer B Cacciapaglia with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 241-2339.