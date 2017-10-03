Waynesboro Police seek help solving burglary cases

The Waynesboro Police Department wants citizens to be aware of a spate of recent residential burglaries on the city’s west side that began over the summer.

In each of the break-ins, the perpetrator(s) entered the home during the day while the home was unoccupied and stole jewelry. In one instance, the victim had left her residence for just matter of hours before returning and finding the crime.

The first occurrence happened in late August on Country Lodge Road; the second happened in early September on Locust Avenue; and the third just last week on Westminster Road. The offender(s) made off with over $11,000 worth of jewelry and caused damage at two of the homes by forcing entry.

Anyone with information into these crimes is asked to call the PD (540) 942-6543.