Waynesboro Police seek help locating missing teen

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to locate a runaway juvenile. Family members reported Savannah Mae Kennell, 16 years old, of Stuarts Draft missing on March 6.

Wallace was last seen on that date at approximately 3:45 PM at the Walmart Super Center, 116 Lucy Lane. It is possible that she has left the area.

Officers are continuing to follow up on leads as they come in.

Savannah Mae Kennell is a:

White female

5’6”

130 pounds

Sandy blonde hair

Hazel eyes

Industrial ear piercing in right ear

Nose piercing

Last seen wearing long sleeve gray shirt under sleeveless hoodie; ripped jeans; white and gold shoes

Anyone with information regarding Savannah’s whereabouts this incident is urged to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Waynesboro Emergency Operations Center at (540) 942-6701.