Waynesboro Police seek help locating missing teen
Published Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2017, 3:37 pm
Waynesboro Police seek help locating missing teen
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to locate a runaway juvenile. Family members reported Savannah Mae Kennell, 16 years old, of Stuarts Draft missing on March 6.
Wallace was last seen on that date at approximately 3:45 PM at the Walmart Super Center, 116 Lucy Lane. It is possible that she has left the area.
Officers are continuing to follow up on leads as they come in.
Savannah Mae Kennell is a:
- White female
- 5’6”
- 130 pounds
- Sandy blonde hair
- Hazel eyes
- Industrial ear piercing in right ear
- Nose piercing
- Last seen wearing long sleeve gray shirt under sleeveless hoodie; ripped jeans; white and gold shoes
Anyone with information regarding Savannah’s whereabouts this incident is urged to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Waynesboro Emergency Operations Center at (540) 942-6701.
