Waynesboro Police seek help ID’g shoplifting suspects

Update: Monday, 1:46 p.m. The suspects have been identified.

Original post: Monday, 1:14 p.m. The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify two individuals involved in a shoplifting incident at a city store earlier in the month.

On Nov. 12, at approximately 1 a.m., the suspects entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1211 West Broad Street, appearing to shop. The two suspects, both females in their teens, took some alcoholic beverages and left the store. They got into a waiting Hyundai Veloster, driven by a third female, and left the property. Responding officers were unable to locate the vehicle but were able to identify one of the three suspects from speaking to store associates.

If anyone has information as to the identification of this individual, please call Officer P Scott with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 241-5764.