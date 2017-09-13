Waynesboro Police seek help ID’g shoplifting suspect
Waynesboro Police seek help ID'g shoplifting suspect
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify an individual involved in stealing from a city hardware store last month.
On Tuesday, August 22, at approximately 12 noon, the suspect entered Rocking R Ace Hardware, 1000 W Broad Street, with another suspect and walked around the store appearing to shop. He took some merchandise out of their packages and placed the goods in his pockets.
Both suspects left the store. The merchandise is valued at just over $20.
The second suspect also stole items, but he since he filled out a job application with his personal information, which has been verified by police, he has been already positively identified. Charges are pending against him.
The unidentified suspect is described as a white male, in his early to mid-20s, tall, with facial hair.
Images from the store’s surveillance system are attached. The suspect is wearing a black Metallica tee and a black Zelda beanie.
If anyone has information as to the identification of this individual, please call Sergeant B Edwards with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6685.
