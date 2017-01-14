Waynesboro Police seek residential burglary suspect

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help locate a Waynesboro man wanted for a residential burglary in November.

Officers are looking for Mark Lynn Hatter Sr., 46 years old, on two felony charges, burglary and grand larceny. Hatter has no residence and normal flops between acquaintances’ property and motels.

Hatter, along with his wife, Trease Lynn Hatter, also 46 years old, is accused of taking part in breaking into a home in the Tree Streets neighborhood of Waynesboro and taking nearly $2,000 in property, including ammunition, collectibles and home electronics. The burglary occurred sometime in early November 2016.

On January 11, deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trease Hatter for her involvement. She was bonded on one felony count of knowingly receiving stolen property.

If anyone has information as to the location of these individuals, please call the Waynesboro Police Department at(540) 942-6675 or call Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017. Anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest of Hatter can receive a cash reward.