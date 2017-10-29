 jump to example.com
 

Waynesboro Police looking for man on mini-crime wave

Published Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 10:34 am

Jeremy GrayThe Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help locate a wanted Waynesboro man who has been on a mini-crime wave since Thursday night.

Jeremy Scott Gray, 39 years old, is wanted so far on one felony, destruction of private property.

On October 26 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Gray was seen on video surveillance kicking the ATM on the First Bank property, 1415 West Main Street.  He caused nearly $3,000 damage to the machine.  Since then, Gray tampered with the ATM at Union Bank & Trust, 100 Lucy Lane, and stole items from the Walmart Super Center, 116 Lucy Lane.  Additional charges are likely.

If anyone has information on Gray’s whereabouts they are asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.

    

