Waynesboro Police investigating vehicle vandalisms
Published Tuesday, Jun. 20, 2017, 9:26 am
Waynesboro Police investigating vehicle vandalisms
Waynesboro Police are investigating several acts of vandalism to vehicles in the northeast sector of the city that appear to be related.
On Sunday, June 18, officers took reports from at least four residents who reported that windows on their parked and unattended vehicles were smashed for no apparent reason sometime during the night prior. None of the vehicles appear to have been entered and no thefts were reported; however all sustained deliberate damage.
Surveillance cameras captured the vandals in the act in some cases and police are reviewing this footage along with following leads that have developed from this evidence.
The incidents occurred at the following locations:
- 1400 block of 4th Street
- 1400 block of 2nd Street
- 400 block of North Bayard Avenue
- 700 block of North Commerce Avenue
Case remains under investigation
