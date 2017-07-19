Waynesboro Police investigating shots at unoccupied vehicle
Published Wednesday, Jul. 19, 2017, 11:00 am
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting the public’s help in the investigation of unlawful discharge of a firearm and vandalism to an unoccupied motor vehicle caused by the gunfire.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Mulberry St. at approximately 2:30 A.M. on Thursday July 13. Upon arrival officers found an unoccupied 1997 Volkswagen that clearly had been shot multiple times with a firearm. Officer’s recovered evidence from the scene including shell casings and bullet fragments that have been sent to the state laboratory for examination as well as fingerprint analysis.
The investigation has produced some leads but officers are requesting anyone with additional information to contact Officer Roberto Figueroa at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.
