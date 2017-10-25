 jump to example.com
 

Waynesboro Police: Beware of new IRS scam

Published Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 6:53 pm

newspaperThe Waynesboro Police Department has received numerous calls this week from concerned citizens about the dreaded IRS scam.

Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with immediate arrest by the local police department, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license.

In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting. Or, victims may be told they have a refund due to try to trick them into sharing private information. If the phone isn’t answered, the scammers often leave an “urgent” callback request.

Note that the IRS will never:

  • Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.
  • Generally, the IRS will first mail you a bill if you owe any taxes.
  • Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.
  • Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.
  • Instruct that you NOT notify local law enforcement since, “they can’t help you.”
  • Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

The Police Department urges citizens who receive these calls to hang up immediately.

 

