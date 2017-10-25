Waynesboro Police ask for help ID’g shoplifting suspect
The Waynesboro Police Department is requesting assistance from the community to help identify an individual involved in attempting to steal from a city store last Saturday.
The suspect entered the Walmart Supercenter, 116 Lucy Lane, at approximately 11:15 a.m., appearing to shop. He took some merchandise off shelves and walked around with it in his hands. Store employees observed him put the goods in his pockets.
As he was leaving the store, assets protection officers attempted to stop him. He took the merchandise from his pockets but left the store without providing his identification.
The merchandise is valued at just over $55.
The unidentified suspect is described as a medium build white male, in his early to mid-20s, with short hair and facial hair.
If anyone has information as to the identification of this individual, please call Officer P Scott with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 241-5764.
Discussion