Waynesboro Police announce officer promotions
The Waynesboro Police Department conducted a ceremony on Jan. 4 during which four department members were promoted.
The promotions were the result of a competitive process held last fall to fill supervisory posts within the department and were effective on Jan. 8.
Officers promoted to Corporal and their posts are as follows:
- Officer Patrick Scott – Investigations Corporal
- Officer Christopher Cross – Patrol Shift Corporal
Corporals promoted to Sergeant and their posts are as follows:
- Corporal Alyssa Zullig – Investigations Sergeant
- Corporal Ben Lemons – Patrol Shift Sergeant
