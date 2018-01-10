Waynesboro Police announce officer promotions

The Waynesboro Police Department conducted a ceremony on Jan. 4 during which four department members were promoted.

The promotions were the result of a competitive process held last fall to fill supervisory posts within the department and were effective on Jan. 8.

Officers promoted to Corporal and their posts are as follows:

Officer Patrick Scott – Investigations Corporal

Officer Christopher Cross – Patrol Shift Corporal

Corporals promoted to Sergeant and their posts are as follows: