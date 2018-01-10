 jump to example.com
 

Waynesboro Police announce officer promotions

Published Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 5:03 pm

waynesboro policeThe Waynesboro Police Department conducted a ceremony on Jan. 4 during which four department members were promoted.

The promotions were the result of a competitive process held last fall to fill supervisory posts within the department and were effective on Jan. 8.

Officers promoted to Corporal and their posts are as follows:

  • Officer Patrick Scott – Investigations Corporal
  • Officer Christopher Cross – Patrol Shift Corporal

Corporals promoted to Sergeant and their posts are as follows:

  • Corporal Alyssa Zullig – Investigations Sergeant
  • Corporal Ben Lemons – Patrol Shift Sergeant

 
Discussion