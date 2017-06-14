Waynesboro one-hits Turks, wins 7-0

Payton Kenney (1-0) and Tyler Thompson combine for a one-hitter as Waynesboro (6-4) beat the Harrisonburg Turks (3-8) 7-0. The Turks had 5 errors and could only get four on base.

Leading the way for the Generals was Parker Phillips. He went 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and a run scored. Kenney pitched 6.0 innings with only one hit and added six strikeouts.

Devermann (0-2) took his second loss of the season. He pitched 4.0 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits. Seay had the only hit for the Turks.

Tomorrow night’s game will be DARE night at Veterans Memorial Park. Start time against the Strasburg Express (4-6) will be7:30pm.

Probable starters for the game are Jarred Taylor (0-2) for the Turks and Steven Butts (0-1) for the Express. Both are looking for their first decision of the season.

WAY 0 1 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 7 12 1

HAR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5

Kinney, Thompson (7), and Bush.

Devermann, Bullinger (5), Ramos (8), and Beam.

W – Kenney (1-0) , L – Devermann (0-2)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com