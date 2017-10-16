Waynesboro man wanted after crashing car into home in domestic dispute

The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help to apprehend John McShane Strother, 53, a city resident involved in a domestic dispute on Sunday.

At approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, a report to the PD had Strother was at his South Winchester Avenue residence trying to get in, and as units responded to the scene updates were received that a motor vehicle had just crashed into this same residence.

Strother had reportedly been involved in a separate incident at the residence at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival at the second incident, officers found a green Mitsubishi Montero crashed against the exterior of the home with extensive front end damage, and on fire. The wall of the home was also extensively damaged, but the vehicle was unoccupied, and it appeared that a piece of wood had been used to depress the gas pedal.

The investigation quickly revealed that Strother had set the vehicle in motion towards the occupied residence deliberately and he was observed by witnesses running from the scene.

Subsequent to this incident officers obtained felony warrants for Strother charging him with discharging a missile at an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of private property.

Charges from the earlier incident include assault and battery of a family or household member as well as an emergency protective order.

Strother remains at large and the department is requesting anyone who sees him to call 911. Persons with information concerning his whereabouts are asked to call the Waynsboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.