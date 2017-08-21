Waynesboro man killed in Amherst County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper N.E. Hollandsworth is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Amherst County.

The crash occurred at 11:50 a.m., on Aug. 19, 2017, on Route 60 at Tudor Hall Drive.

William A. Grant, 76, of Waynesboro, was standing the travel lane on Route 60 when he was struck by a 1997 Subaru Legacy. The Subaru was unable to avoid striking Grant.

Grant was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died later that same day.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured.