Waynesboro man dead in Augusta County motorcycle crash

Virginia State Police Trooper S.J. Nicely Jr., is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:57 a.m., Saturday (Aug. 26) at the intersection of Highway 11 and Route 262.

A Yamaha R3 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 11. As it took the ramp to Route 262 south, the motorcyclist lost control. The motorcycle ran off the road and struck the cement barrier. The impact of the crash caused the rider to be ejected from the bike and to fall over the cement barrier to Highway 11 underneath the bridge.

The motorcyclist, Justice L. Feazell, 24, of Waynesboro, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Speed was a factor in the crash. The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.