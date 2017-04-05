 jump to example.com

Waynesboro man charged in theft spree

Published Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017, 10:57 pm

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man on Friday after he stole items from several of his neighbors at Springdale Apartments, 300 South Wayne Avenue, last week.

Yahya Saafir Hassan, 62, faces 13 counts of petit larceny after an investigation by the Waynesboro Housing & Redevelopment Authority, which owns the property, determined that Hassan had taken items from the doorways of his neighbors.

Most of the items were decorations or other items of under $25.  All the thefts occurred on the evening of March 27.

Officers arrested Hassan on March 31 at his residence.  He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

