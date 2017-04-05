Waynesboro man charged in theft spree
Published Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017, 10:57 pm
Front Page » Events » Waynesboro man charged in theft spree
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man on Friday after he stole items from several of his neighbors at Springdale Apartments, 300 South Wayne Avenue, last week.
Yahya Saafir Hassan, 62, faces 13 counts of petit larceny after an investigation by the Waynesboro Housing & Redevelopment Authority, which owns the property, determined that Hassan had taken items from the doorways of his neighbors.
Most of the items were decorations or other items of under $25. All the thefts occurred on the evening of March 27.
Officers arrested Hassan on March 31 at his residence. He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion