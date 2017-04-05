Waynesboro man charged in theft spree

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man on Friday after he stole items from several of his neighbors at Springdale Apartments, 300 South Wayne Avenue, last week.

Yahya Saafir Hassan, 62, faces 13 counts of petit larceny after an investigation by the Waynesboro Housing & Redevelopment Authority, which owns the property, determined that Hassan had taken items from the doorways of his neighbors.

Most of the items were decorations or other items of under $25. All the thefts occurred on the evening of March 27.

Officers arrested Hassan on March 31 at his residence. He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.