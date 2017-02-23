Waynesboro man arrested on sex-crime charge

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Trequan Wanya Mills, 21 years old, faces one felony count of Carnal Knowledge of a Minor stemming from an ongoing sexual relationship he had been having with the girl who is a Waynesboro resident. The relationship was reported to the Police Department in early January and an investigation was started.

Mills surrendered himself to the Police Department on February 22. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.