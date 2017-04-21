 jump to example.com

Waynesboro man arrested on child pornography charges

Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 9:16 pm

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday on two dozen felonies related to child pornography.

David James Carver Jr., 48 years old, faces twenty-four counts of Possession of Child Pornography.  The arrest is a result of a three week investigation by the Waynesboro Police Department.

On March 28, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified the Police Department about a potential child pornography case in its jurisdiction.  The Waynesboro Police Department is a  member of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.  The Police Department began an independent investigation of the crime of possession of child pornography.  Based on the Police Department’s investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on March 30, 2017 at Carver’s residence in the 100 block of Country Lodge Road.  Detectives seized several electronic devices capable of internet connectivity from the residence.  Detectives spent the next three weeks viewing the images on the seized property.

Detectives obtained the warrants on April 20. Officers arrested Carver at his parents’ residence at approximately 8:00 PM last night.  He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Discussion
 
