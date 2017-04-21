Waynesboro man arrested on child pornography charges
Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 9:16 pm
Front Page » Events » Waynesboro man arrested on child pornography charges
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city man yesterday on two dozen felonies related to child pornography.
David James Carver Jr., 48 years old, faces twenty-four counts of Possession of Child Pornography. The arrest is a result of a three week investigation by the Waynesboro Police Department.
On March 28, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified the Police Department about a potential child pornography case in its jurisdiction. The Waynesboro Police Department is a member of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Police Department began an independent investigation of the crime of possession of child pornography. Based on the Police Department’s investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on March 30, 2017 at Carver’s residence in the 100 block of Country Lodge Road. Detectives seized several electronic devices capable of internet connectivity from the residence. Detectives spent the next three weeks viewing the images on the seized property.
Detectives obtained the warrants on April 20. Officers arrested Carver at his parents’ residence at approximately 8:00 PM last night. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion