Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old Waynesboro boy for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

The juvenile is a student at the school.

The charges come as a result of an investigation of several weeks by the Police Department after the threats were made to the school. School officials notified the Police Department of the communications when they were discovered.

The Police Department will not comment on the nature or origin of the threats or how they were communicated to the school.

The student was taken into custody at his residence on Feb. 15 and transported to the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Staunton. He has since been released and is at home and subject to electronic monitoring. He faces two felony counts of threatening to bomb or damage a structure.