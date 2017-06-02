Waynesboro Generals win Valley League opener

The Waynesboro Generals opened the 2017 Valley League season with a 10-4 win over Woodstock Friday night.

Payton Kinney (Nebraska-Omaha) picked up the win for Waynesboro, giving up a run on four hits in five and a third innings, striking out four and walking four.

Luke Robinson (Western Carolina) homered and drove in three on a 2-for-4 night at the plate.

McClain Bradley (Wofford) had three hits and scored two runs.

Luke Samson (Erskine) took the loss for the River Bandits, giving up five runs on four hits in four innings of work, striking out one and walking five.

Waynesboro hosts Charlottesville on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kate Collins Field.