Waynesboro Generals complete coaching staff for 2018 season

Following the recent hiring of head coach John Jeanes, the Waynesboro Generals have completed their coaching staff for the 2018 season. Jeanes and the Generals will be assisted by Mike Correa, Tucker Willard and Hunter Hubbard.

Correa, returning for his second summer as an assistant coach with the Generals, is currently the volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater, Faulkner University. Correa returns to Waynesboro after assisting Matt Williams in 2017, where he worked with hitters and manned the third-base coaching box.

A native of Sacramento, Calif., Correa began his coaching career as a student assistant coach at Faulkner in 2016 and was promoted to graduate assistant coach in 2017. Correa, who mans the third-base coaching box for the NAIA second-ranked Faulkner Eagles, was a two-year letterman at Sacramento City College and a two-year letterman at Faulkner University, all as an infielder. He won a CCCAA Gold Glove award at Sacramento City and was a member of the 2013 NAIA National Championship team at Faulkner.

Correa earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management at Faulkner University in 2016, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in counseling from Faulkner.

Willard will begin his first summer in Waynesboro as he joins the Generals and fellow assistant, Mike Correa, from Faulkner University. Willard is currently in his second season with the Eagles as a student assistant, where he manages the outfielders, base running and serves as the first-base coach.

A native of Hazel Green, Ala., Willard has experience coaching at many different levels, including a three-year stint as an assistant varsity baseball coach at Hazel Green High School and as a 17U head coach for a highly-recognized travel baseball organization based out of Montgomery, Ala., the Triton Rays.

Willard’s coaching career began after a decorated collegiate and professional playing career, which began at Northwest Shoals Community College (NWSCC). While attending NWSCC, Willard was twice crowned all-conference and is the career hit leader. After two seasons at NWSCC, Willard continued his playing career with two seasons at Faulkner University and one in the Freedom Professional Baseball League.

Hubbard will begin his first summer in Waynesboro as he makes his way to the Shenandoah Valley from East Georgia State College. Hubbard is in his first season as an assistant coach at East Georgia State, where he serves as the team’s pitching coach and coaches first-base. A native of Augusta, Ga., Hubbard recently completed a four-year playing career at USC-Aiken, where he boasted a 2.66 ERA over his career.





