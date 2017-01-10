Waynesboro Generals Gold Glove Academy registration underway

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Generals of the Valley Baseball League are accepting registrations to the Generals Gold Glove Academy baseball clinic at Waynesboro High School.

The dates are February 12 and 19, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. The two 90-minute sessions will be devoted entirely to defense, with the prevailing theme of: R-P-D! Run Prevention Defense. Youth level and high school athletes and coaches are cordially invited.

Denny Walling, a former major league player and Seth Berry of The Home Run Club are the featured coaches. They will concentrate on the importance of defensive fundamentals as they apply to each position.

There will be door prizes plus free tickets to 2017 Generals games. Attendees of both sessions will be awarded certificates.

Registration (required) fee is $10. Register online with program director, Ron Mentus:rlmathletics@aol.com by February 8. Please arrive by 2:45 for check-in and payment (checks payable to Waynesboro Generals). Further information is available at www.waynesborogenerals.net.