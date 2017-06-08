Waynesboro defeats New Market in VBL thriller
Published Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017, 10:43 pm
Waynesboro defeats New Market in VBL thriller
Jason Bush had two hits and two RBI, including a walk-off single in the 10th, to lift Waynesboro to a wild 10-9 win over New Market on Thursday at Kate Collins Field.
Bush (New Mexico State) hit a 2-0 pitch to center to score Ryan Rosa (Faulkner) from second.
The Generals (3-2) rallied for three in the eighth after New Market (2-4) had put up a six-spot in the top half of the inning to take a 9-6 lead.
Rosa scored the tying run on a wild pitch – one of his four runs scored on the night, to give with three RBI on a 2-for-5 night at the plate.
Bush added a two-run triple to key a four-run Waynesboro seventh.
Daniel Tolano (Tennessee Wesleyan) picked up the win in relief, putting up two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and walking two and while striking out four New Market hitters.
