Waynesboro defeats New Market in VBL thriller

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Jason Bush had two hits and two RBI, including a walk-off single in the 10th, to lift Waynesboro to a wild 10-9 win over New Market on Thursday at Kate Collins Field.

Bush (New Mexico State) hit a 2-0 pitch to center to score Ryan Rosa (Faulkner) from second.

The Generals (3-2) rallied for three in the eighth after New Market (2-4) had put up a six-spot in the top half of the inning to take a 9-6 lead.

Rosa scored the tying run on a wild pitch – one of his four runs scored on the night, to give with three RBI on a 2-for-5 night at the plate.

Bush added a two-run triple to key a four-run Waynesboro seventh.

Daniel Tolano (Tennessee Wesleyan) picked up the win in relief, putting up two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and walking two and while striking out four New Market hitters.